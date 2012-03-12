The Week Begins, And Markets Are Heading Lower

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It’s a somewhat quite start to the week, but mostly the tone is negative.US futures are in the red (modestly), after selling in Asia and declining markets in Europe.



Nothing too dramatic is going on.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is off 0.5%. France is off 0.39%. The Shanghai market fell 0.2% after China clocked in with a monster trade deficit for February.

Germany is bucking the trend and is actually a tough higher.

