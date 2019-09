There was some dismal data today out of Europe, but it appears to have been priced in.



Stocks are now on a huge tear.

Germany is up 1.2%

Italy is up 0.5%

US futures are jumping nicely.

France is up 1.1%

The economy is miserable, but markets are not surprised.

