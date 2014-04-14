Markets Are Lower

Good morning!

After intense selling last week, markets begin this week lower.

However the selling is not intense yet. US futures are just down a hair. The Nikkei lost 0.36%. Germany is down 0.5%. The UK is off 0.26%. So it’s nothing to freak out over just yet.

But people are definitely concerned. A slew of analysts notes talked about how clients are worried that this might be it. A Goldman analyst said several of his clients are worried that the action we’re seeing in tech stocks is like March, 2000 again.

Outside the market, the big story over the weekend is the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, where pro-Russian forces seem to be attempting the Crimea playbook in other Eastern Ukrainian cities.

This week we get both a slew of US earnings and economic data from China, which will be a big story.

