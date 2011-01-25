Happy Ending? Morning Joe Worries NY Mag's Obama Cover Story Has Sexual Undertones

We all see what we want to I guess.



On Morning Joe this morning Mike Brzezinski revealed she thought John Heilemann‘s New York magazine cover story on Obama’s comeback had sexual undertones.

Cue long pause while the rest of the all-male table looked eagerly for evidence.

And then…finally…Joe Scarborough:

“Happy Ending has several different meanings!”

Ba dump.

Heilemann: “Where is her mind?!”

Mikal: I’m just trying to get you guys to politics and I thought maybe that would attract you…It is from Curb Your Enthusiasm. That’s why I thought it was a bad word…am I wrong?”

Oh Mika. Clip below. Joe could not change the subject fast enough.

Meanwhile the subtitle of the cover story that caught Mika’s attention was this:

“Almost overnight, Barack Obama overhauled his White House and rewrote much of the script. Now all he needs is a happy ending.”



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

