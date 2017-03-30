'What is wrong with him?': 'Morning Joe' hosts rip Sean Spicer for scolding a reporter

MSNBC Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on ‘Morning Joe.’

The hosts of “Morning Joe” ripped into White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday for scolding a reporter.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Spicer asked American Urban Radio Network’s April Ryan to “stop shaking her head” and that she was “going to have to take ‘no’ for an answer” when she pressed about how the administration was reacting to the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

“What is wrong with him?” host Mika Brzezinski asked after playing the clip, saying later that Spicer was a “complete shill.”

“This is not a first grade class. That was simply beyond the pale,” co-host Joe Scarborough added.

Scarborough agreed with the show’s panelists that Spicer did not seem to have the temperament for the job, pointing to former press secretaries like Mike McCurry and Tony Snow as models.

“You just don’t have to be abusive,” Scarborough said. “And in that situation … I’ve never heard anyone be as condescending from that position and abusive for accusing someone of doing something they weren’t even doing,”

The “Morning Joe” panelists agreed that Spicer should have resigned after, they said, the president screamed at Spicer “for being too weak” during his first press briefing, in which Spicer falsely declared that Trump’s inauguration was largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.”

Watch the clip via MSNBC:

