JOE SCARBOROUGH: The 2012 Election Is 'Gross, Repulsive'

MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough called the 2012 presidential election “gross” and “repulsive” on air Monday morning, arguing that neither candidate is “saying anything of significance.”



In a roundtable discussion on campaign finance, a frustrated Scarborough lamented the unfettered spending during the 2012 campaign:

“They’re saying nothing, but they’re spending more money than ever to say it,” Scarborough said. “This is a gross, repulsive campaign that is sound and fury signifying nothing.”

Watch the segment below:



