OH MY: The New 'Morning Joe' Promo Weirdly Features Smoking, Gambling And Hookers

Apparently the folks at Morning Joe took one look at the infamous Herman Cain ad and decided smoking (and drinking!) are a terrific way to promote themselves.



Behold Morning Joe‘s new promo. In it good girl Mika Brzezinski pops out of bed, makes breakfast for the kids, feeds the dog (how does she do it!), dons itty, bitty running clothes and runs to 30 Rock.

Her early morning trip takes her past a clubbing Willie Geist, some hookers (or possibly models?), and Joe Scarborough, who is at various points drinking whiskey out of a bottle, gambling and smoking cigarettes (I think this is supposed to be a play on a running joke between Scarborough and Geist that regular watchers may recognise). SMOKING IS AWESOME NOW.

Fun stuff. And presumably viewers are supposed to be reassured that they are watching the coolest show on television. Less reassuringly, it also manages to sum up quite succinctly the increasingly hard to watch dynamic of Morning Joe, in which Joe and company behave like bad little boys and sexy Mika scolds them.

Too bad they didn’t throw a shark into the mix for Mika to jump over on her epic morning run.





