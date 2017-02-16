'I don't believe in fake news': 'Morning Joe' host explains why she barred Kellyanne Conway from her show

MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski said on Wednesday that she won’t allow President Donald Trump’s top counselor, Kellyanne Conway, to appear on “Morning Joe.”

The “Morning Joe” host slammed Conway for spinning on behalf of the administration without having accurate facts.

“She books herself on these shows. We know for a fact that she tries to book herself on this show. I won’t do it because I don’t believe in fake news or information that is not true, and every time I see her on television something is askew, off, or incorrect,” Brzezinski said.

When co-host Joe Scarborough remarked that Conway isn’t in key White House meetings and is simply “just saying things to get in front of the TV and prove her relevance,” Brzezinski chimed in that Conway is “not credible anymore.”

Brzezinski’s previously said she wouldn’t interview Conway herself, and hinted that the Trump counselor was barred from the MSNBC host’s show.

During “Morning Joe” on Tuesday, Brzezinski said that she “will not interview” Conway because it’s “giving people dishonesty,” noting that Conway falsely stated just hours before former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation on Monday that Trump had full confidence in Flynn.

After the New York Times reported earlier this month that CNN’s “State Of The Union” had refused to put Conway at the air in at least one instance, the Trump counselor dismissed the report, saying that she had family events to attend instead.

CNN’s PR team promptly supported the Times report in a tweet.

In a tweet directed at Conway and CNN, Brzezinski then appeared to allude to a similar policy at “Morning Joe.”

Conway has become notorious for contentious television interviews in which she’s evaded questions about Trump’s most controversial positions and statements, and occasionally used untrue information to support a point.

. @KellyannePolls was offered to SOTU on Sunday by the White House. We passed. Those are the facts.

— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 6, 2017

