Morning Joe Host Praises Bloomberg Ban On Sugary Drinks While Sipping On Starbucks

The panel on Morning Joe today was surprisingly positive about Mayor Bloomberg’s effort to ban large sugary drinks at food carts, stadiums, move theatres, etc.



Host Mika Brzezinski referred to the drinks as “poison” for their sugar content and applauded the mayor

Now, we don’t know what is in Mika Brzezinski’s Starbucks cup, but we do know that the flavored lattes and other milk-shake like drinks sold at Starbucks are just as sugar-filled as soda, if not more so.

The only difference is that Starbucks drinks are absolutely a more expensive and higher-class way of getting a sugar-kick than Coco-Cola classic.

The most provocative thing about the clip was Brzezinski’s assertion that the kind of sugary drinks that are out there will create health-problems that she has to pay for in her taxes.

What do you think: Hypocrisy? Is there an element of class-ism here? Is Brzezinski right that the increasingly socialized cost of medical treatment is a justification here?

