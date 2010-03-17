UPDATED: Morning Healthcare Roundup: Here's What's Going On Right Now

Photo: US Air Force
If you like the game of politics, folks, it really doesn’t get any better than this.Here’s a quick update of some of what we’re reading this morning on the healthcare reform front.
- House Democrats want Obama to delay a trip to Asia scheduled for Sunday, so he can stay and fight (POLITICO)
- Odds of passage slipping (Intrade)
- Kucinich to vote “YES”? (FDL)
- In Cleveland, the media tells Dennis Kucinich what he should demand in exchange for his “YES” vote on healthcare (Cleveland Plain Dealer)
- Five ways healthcare will either live or die (POLITICO)
- Here are the various tactics Democrats will consider using to get the bill passed (NYT)
- Far-right and far-left join hands in furious last ditch effort to “kill the bill” (Washington Independent)
Here’s a few other things happening today:
- Obama will speak to Fox News!
- The CBO will come out with its scoring on the latest bill, which is going to be HUGE.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.