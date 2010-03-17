UPDATED: Morning Healthcare Roundup: Here's What's Going On Right Now

Photo: US Air Force

If you like the game of politics, folks, it really doesn’t get any better than this.Here’s a quick update of some of what we’re reading this morning on the healthcare reform front.



House Democrats want Obama to delay a trip to Asia scheduled for Sunday, so he can stay and fight (POLITICO)

Odds of passage slipping (Intrade)

Kucinich to vote “YES”? (FDL)

In Cleveland, the media tells Dennis Kucinich what he should demand in exchange for his “YES” vote on healthcare (Cleveland Plain Dealer)

Five ways healthcare will either live or die (POLITICO)

Here are the various tactics Democrats will consider using to get the bill passed (NYT)

Far-right and far-left join hands in furious last ditch effort to “kill the bill” (Washington Independent)

Here’s a few other things happening today:

Obama will speak to Fox News!

The CBO will come out with its scoring on the latest bill, which is going to be HUGE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.