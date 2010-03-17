UPDATED: Morning Healthcare Roundup: Here's What's Going On Right Now

Joe Weisenthal
surgery doctors

Photo: US Air Force

If you like the game of politics, folks, it really doesn’t get any better than this.Here’s a quick update of some of what we’re reading this morning on the healthcare reform front.

  • House Democrats want Obama to delay a trip to Asia scheduled for Sunday, so he can stay and fight (POLITICO)
  • Odds of passage slipping (Intrade)
  • Kucinich to vote “YES”? (FDL)
  • In Cleveland, the media tells Dennis Kucinich what he should demand in exchange for his “YES” vote on healthcare (Cleveland Plain Dealer)
  • Five ways healthcare will either live or die (POLITICO)
  • Here are the various tactics Democrats will consider using to get the bill passed (NYT)
  • Far-right and far-left join hands in furious last ditch effort to “kill the bill” (Washington Independent)

Here’s a few other things happening today:

  • Obama will speak to Fox News!
  • The CBO will come out with its scoring on the latest bill, which is going to be HUGE.

