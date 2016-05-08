This sober rave starts at 6:30 a.m. -- and it comes with dancing, yoga and coffee

Morning Gloryville is an early morning sober rave that starts at 6:30 a.m. sharp and ends at 10:30 a.m. The dance parties take place all across the globe — from New York to London to Berlin — and feature plenty of dancing, yoga, energetic music, free massages, smoothies and coffee. The movement got its start in London in May 2013, with the goal of allowing people to start their day with a rave, in addition to raising awareness of conscious clubbing.

Written by Lisa Ryan and produced by A.C. Fowler

