Key Street Calls: Apple, Priceline, eBay, Bidz, Blue Nile

Apple (AAPL): Citi cuts iPod Touch shipments and cites concerns about potential short-term weakness in iPhone demand in Europe. Stronger than expected demand for flat panel iMacs may offset weakness. Maintains estimates and target. [Macs much more important to financials than iPods or iPhones]

Blue Nile (NILE): Preannounces slight shortfall vs. consensus. Q4 rev growth of 24%/$113mm in middle of guidance range, but below consensus of $115mm. Initial 2008 guidance 15%-19% growth. RBC’s Rohan whacks target to $70 from $87.

eBay (EBAY): Two more firms–JP Morgan and Credit Suisse–note stronger than expected listings growth for Ebay. q/q growth was 14% compared to a 9% expectation according to Credit Suisse. Practically every firm on the street has been out with this call, and stock continues to flounder. JPM and CS remain unchanged, with weakness in Skype expected to offset any core eBay gains. [eBay should sell Skype immediately]

priceline.com (PCLN): CS raises estimates and boosts target from $100 to $110 on expectations that it will benefit from an uptick in European air traffic and increased profitability from the strength of the Euro.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.