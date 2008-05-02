Today's Economic and Company Releases

Key economic data and earnings scheduled to be reported today:



Economic Indicators:

Average Workweek: Consensus: 33.7 Previous month: 33.8

Hourly Earnings: Consensus: 0.3% Previous month: 0.3%

Nonfarm Payrolls: Consensus: -80K Previous week: -80K

Unemployment Rate: Consensus: 5.2% Previous month: 5.1%

Factory Orders: Consensus: 0.4% Previous month: -1.3%



Earnings:

Viacom (VIA.B): Revenue and EPS estimates: $2.97 billion and $0.41

See economic releases and earnings schedule for the whole week here.

