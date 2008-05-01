Morning Call

Key economic data and earnings scheduled to be reported today:
Economic Indicators:
Auto Sales: Consensus: NA Previous month: 4.9M
Truck Sales: Consensus: NA Previous month: 6.2M
Initial Claims: Consensus: 360K Previous week: 342K
Personal Income: Consensus: 0.4% Previous month: 0.5%
Personal Spending: Consensus: 0.2% Previous month: 0.1%
PCE Core Inflation: Consensus: 0.1% Previous month: 0.1%
Cons. Spending: Consensus: -0.5% Previous month: -0.3%
ISM Index: Consensus: 48. Previous month: 48.6
Earnings:
Blockbuster (BBI): Conference call at 10:00. Revenue and EPS estimates: $1.42 billion and $0.12.
Comcast (CMCSA): Revenue and EPS estimates: $8.16 billion and $0.19.
Monster (MNST): Conference call at 17:00. Revenue and EPS estimates: $362.92 million and $0.22.
Sun Microsystems (JAVA): Conference call at 16:30. Revenue and EPS estimates: $3.38 billion and $0.18
See economic releases and earnings schedule for the whole week here.
