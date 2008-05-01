Morning Call

Key economic data and earnings scheduled to be reported today:



Economic Indicators:

Auto Sales: Consensus: NA Previous month: 4.9M

Truck Sales: Consensus: NA Previous month: 6.2M

Initial Claims: Consensus: 360K Previous week: 342K

Personal Income: Consensus: 0.4% Previous month: 0.5%

Personal Spending: Consensus: 0.2% Previous month: 0.1%

PCE Core Inflation: Consensus: 0.1% Previous month: 0.1%

Cons. Spending: Consensus: -0.5% Previous month: -0.3%

ISM Index: Consensus: 48. Previous month: 48.6

Earnings:

Blockbuster (BBI): Conference call at 10:00. Revenue and EPS estimates: $1.42 billion and $0.12.

Comcast (CMCSA): Revenue and EPS estimates: $8.16 billion and $0.19.

Monster (MNST): Conference call at 17:00. Revenue and EPS estimates: $362.92 million and $0.22.

Sun Microsystems (JAVA): Conference call at 16:30. Revenue and EPS estimates: $3.38 billion and $0.18

See economic releases and earnings schedule for the whole week here.

