Mormon Church Members Call For AOL, HBO Boycotts Over "Big Love"*

HBO drama “Big Love” will portray a sacred and secret Mormon ceremony in an upcoming episode.



In reaction, some Mormons are calling for a boycott of HBO, it’s parent-company, Time Warner (TWX), and Time Warner online subsidiary AOL.

Reports the Salt Lake Tribune:

News of the episode hit the Internet last week, prompting talk of boycotts of the network and e-mail chains to church members to cancel their subscriptions to AOL, which along with Time Warner, owns the pay cable network.

It’s fantastic news for HBO and Time Warner, as any kind of controversy will only create more publicity for the show.

Officially, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has not called for a boycott, but it did issue a statement:

[Big Love] once again blurs the distinctions between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the show’s fictional non-Mormon characters and their practices. Such things say much moreabout the insensitivities of writers, producers and TV executives than they say about Latter-day Saints.”

“It’s not for shock value,” ‘Big Love’ show co-creator Mark V. Olsen told TV Guide. “It’s really a very important part of the story.”

Update: A previous version of this story said the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had called for a boycott. This is not true. However, a newspaper report says members of the Church have.

