The Mormon Church's secretive $100 billion fund revealed huge stakes in Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Here are its 10 biggest holdings.

Shutterstock

The Mormon Church’s mysterious $US100 billion fund revealed huge stakes in tech companies.

Ensign Peak Advisors had a $US40 billion stock portfolio at the end of 2019, SEC filings show.

It included $US6 billion worth of shares in Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Intel.

Ensign doesn’t hold Coca-Cola or Starbucks, likely because it doesn’t invest in caffeine stocks.

The Mormon Church’s secretive $US100 billion investment fund revealed massive stakes in Microsoft, Apple, and other tech titans for the first time this month.

Ensign Peak Advisors, the investing arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, boasted a $US40 billion stock portfolio at the end of December, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The fund – which is more than 50 years old – held $US6 billion worth of shares in just five companies: Microsoft, Apple, Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon, and Intel. It eschews businesses that Mormons find objectionable, The Wall Street Journal reported this month, which likely explains why it isn’t an investor in tobacco titan Philip Morris, gambling giant Caesars Entertainment, or caffeine sellers such as Starbucks and Coca-Cola.

A whistleblower recently exposed Ensign as one of the world’s biggest funds, ranking alongside SoftBank’s Vision Fund in terms of assets. Mormon Church leaders kept its size a secret for years because they feared it would discourage donations known as tithes, The Journal reported. Mormons are obliged to give 10% of their yearly income to the church, which then passes any donations surplus to it budgetary needs to Ensign, the newspaper said.

Ensign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

These are Ensign’s 10 biggest holdings and their current value, according to Bloomberg data:

1. Microsoft

Reuters

Number of shares: 9.5 million

Current market value: $US1.8 billion

2. Apple

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Number of shares: 5.4 million

Current market value: $US1.7 billion

3. Alphabet

Paul Sakuma/AP

Number of shares: 694,000

Current market value: $US1.1 billion

4. Amazon

Reuters

Number of shares: 463,000

Current market value: $US988 million

5. Intel

Reuters

Number of shares: 10.1 million

Current market value: $US679 million

6. Johnson & Johnson

Number of shares: 4.4 million

Current market value: $US665 million

7. Visa

Associated Press

Number of shares: 2.8 million

Current market value: $US596 million

8. Facebook

Reuters

Number of shares: 2.6 million

Current market value: $US561 million

9. JPMorgan Chase

Getty/Andrew Burton

Number of shares: 3.5 million

Current market value: $US479 million

10. UnitedHealth

Reuters

Number of shares: 1.6 million

Current market value: $US479 million

