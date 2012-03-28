A Mormon Bishop Stiffed Investors Of $400,000 In TARP Ponzi Scheme

A federal grand jury has charged former Mormon bishop Julius C. Blackwelder with running a ponzi scheme that allegedly bilked investors out of $400,000.



According to a release from The Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (SIGTARP), Blackwleder, 59, supposedly told investors he using a line of credit from Bank of America, a recipient of TARP funds, to finance a fund called “Friend’s Investment Group.”

Instead, Blackwelder allegedly “used investors’ money to pay his own expenses, which included repaying earlier investors in the scheme, building a waterfront home in Stratford, and repaying personal bank loans,” including the line of credit from BofA.

Blackwelder, formerly a Bridgeport resident and now residing in Utah, is charged with with nine counts of money laundering and mail and wire fraud in connection with the alleged investor fraud scheme.

