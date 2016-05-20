'60 Minutes' correspondent Morley Safer is dead at 84

CBS News has announced that “60 Minutes” correspondent Morley Safer passed away on Thursday at the age of 84.
After 46 years as a journalist, Safer retired from “60 Minutes” last week, and the show celebrated his legendary career.
A winner of a dozen Emmys and three Peabody Awards for his work, Safer’s report on the US Marines burning a Vietnamese village in Cam Ne gave the US a different perspective on what was going on during the Vietnam War. He also reported from inside China in 1967 when it was still largely a closed society.
He is survived by his wife and daughter.
