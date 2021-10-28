The science on moringa and whether it can actually benefit your health

There’s a wide variety of moringa products from capsules to powders. fcafotodigital/Getty Images

Health benefits of moringa range from boosted immunity to healthier bones.

Larger, more rigorous human trials are needed to understand moringa’s full scope on health.

Those with diabetes or hypothyroidism should be careful when taking moringa.

You may have come across moringa supplements, such as powders, capsules, and extracts while browsing the pharmacy and wondered whether you should add it to your diet.

Those supplements contain extract from moringa oleifera, also known as the horseradish tree, drumstick tree, and ben oil tree, which is native to India.

Almost all the parts of the moringa oleifera tree, including the roots, seeds, pods, and leaves, have been used as food, traditional medicine, or animal feed since ancient times.

But research is only recently emerging on moringa’s nutritional profile and how it may benefit your health, says Lon Ben-Asher, RD, LDN, a nutrition specialist and educator at Pritikin Longevity Center.

Moringa nutrition

One cup of fresh moringa leaves provides the following nutrients:

Nutrient Amount % Daily Value (DV) Protein 1.97 grams (g) 3.9 Fiber 0.42 g 1.5 Vitamin A 1590 IU 31.8 Vitamin B1, Thiamin 0.05 milligrams (mg) 4.2 Vitamin B2, Riboflavin 0.14 mg 10.8 Vitamin B3, Niacin 0.47 mg 2.9 Vitamin B5, Pantothenic acid 0.03 mg 0.6 Vitamin B6 0.25 mg 14.7 Vitamin B9, Folate 8.4 micrograms (mcg) 2.1 Vitamin C 10.9 mg 12.1 Potassium 70.8 mg 1.5 Calcium 38.8 mg 3.0 Magnesium 8.82 mg 2.1 Phosphorus 23.5 mg 1.9 Iron 0.84 mg 4.7 Zinc 0.13 mg 1.2

The majority of studies on moringa’s benefits are in animals or small samples of humans, so more large-scale human trials are needed to nail down just how beneficial moringa could be.

Here are five health benefits from consuming moringa, according to preliminary research.

1. May improve immunity

Moringa contains nutrients that have been proven to boost immunity. For instance, moringa is a source of nutrients like vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, and C, which improve immunity by protecting cells from invaders and pathogens, says Ben-Asher.

While moringa’s effects on immunity haven’t been studied extensively in humans, a number of animal studies have indicated that moringa extract improves immune function in rats and mice.

2. May help with blood sugar control

Moringa may be helpful to people with diabetes as it contains glucosinolates, which are plant-based compounds that may be able to help regulate your blood sugar levels, says Ben-Asher.

According to a 2019 review, animal studies have shown robust results, but research in humans has been too limited to be conclusive.

3. May help prevent cancer

The glucosinolates in moringa leaves have antioxidant properties that may help reduce your risk of cancer, says Ben-Asher.

When your body digests glucosinolates, it converts them into a compound called isothiocyanates. Research in animals and cell cultures has shown that isothiocyanates can arrest the development and spread of cancer cells in the body.

4. May improve heart health

Animal studies also suggest that moringa can improve heart health. Moringa contains plant compounds known as sterols and quercetin, which may help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels, says Ben-Asher.

High blood pressure and cholesterol levels are linked to a greater risk of heart disease and stroke.

5. May improve bone health

“Moringa is a good source of calcium and phosphorus, which are nutrients that improve the strength, structure, and integrity of your bones,” says Ben-Asher. A healthy calcium intake – about 1,000 to 1,200 milligrams per day – can help prevent bone loss and disease as you age.

Moringa side effects and risks

Moringa has been shown to be mostly safe if you consume the leaves and seeds as food, says Ben-Asher. Even supplemental doses of 5 to 10 grams of moringa extract or powder per day are generally considered safe, he says.

However, many of the health benefits associated with moringa are calculated based on the consumption of 100 grams of dry moringa leaf per day, which is difficult to achieve due to the bitter and unpleasant taste, says Ben-Asher.

Additionally, he says large, concentrated doses of moringa extract (not leaves), such as 20 grams or higher, can be toxic and cause side effects in people who:

Take hypertensive-lowering medications, as it can potentially lead to dangerously low blood pressure levels.

Have diabetes, particularly those who take insulin, as it can cause a significant drop in blood sugar.

Have hypothyroidism, as it has been shown to lower levels of thyroid hormones in animals.

Insider’s takeaway

Moringa is a nutritious plant that may offer several health benefits, such as stronger immunity and improved blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

Moringa contains several nutrients that are linked to better health, and preliminary research in animal models and cell cultures shows promise. But further research in humans is required to better understand the benefits and risks.

In the meantime, Ben-Asher recommends consulting with a physician before you take moringa.

