Morgan Wallen's country music fans rushed to buy his music after he was caught using the N-word leading to a 339% bump in sales

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM Morgan Wallen was filmed using a racial slur in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country music singer Morgan Wallen’s music sales have skyrocketed after the country singer was filmed using the N-word.

Billboard reported that while Wallen’s radio airplay has slumped, his sales have done the opposite. In fact, they have increased by a huge 339%.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Wallen was filmed shouting a racial slur on the streets in Nashville, Tennessee. According to TMZ, Wallen was on his way home with friends when a neighbour heard the shouts and filmed the incident.

In the video, Wallen can be heard calling a friend a “motherf—er” before calling another man the N-word. Wallen released a statement to TMZ apologizing for the incident.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever.”

Wallen, a rising star of country music, has had all of his songs removed from the stations of Cumulus Media, the second-largest radio chain in the US. The largest chain in the country, iHeartMedia, plus Entercom and other radio stations, later joined in with this decision to ban his songs. His record label Big Loud Records has suspended Wallen’s contract“indefinitely.”

But the furor has turbo-charged his record sales. His catalogue of albums and songs sold a total of 5,000 on February 2, the TMZ posted the revealing video. That number increased to 22,500 on February 3.

His latest album “Dangerous: The Double Album,” released on January 8, has seen an even bigger increase â€” from 1,000 copies on February 2 to 7,000 on February 3, an increase of 511%.

Meanwhile, performing rights organisation BMI asked gospel singer BeBe Winans “to reach out to Morgan.”

BMI’s statement read: “Our hope is that BeBe’s outreach can help Morgan become a more inclusive and empathetic person.”

