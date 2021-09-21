​Morgan Wallen has reportedly only given a third of a promised $500,000 donation to Black-led organizations

Morgan Wallen was filmed using a racial slur in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Morgan Wallen pledged to donate $US500,000 ($AU688,777) to Black-led charities following a racial slur scandal.

A new Rolling Stone investigation reports Wallen has only given out $US165,000 ($AU227,296).

The publication reports that Wallen has also missed meetings with the NAACP.

Country star Morgan Wallen pledged to donate $US500,000 ($AU688,777) to a collection of Black-led organizations and charities in July following a racial slur scandal, but a new report suggests that Wallen has only donated $US165,000 ($AU227,296) to one organization.

Out of 57 state and national Black-led organizations and charities, only the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) told Rolling Stone – who conducted the investigation – that they had been contacted by Wallen and received a $US165,000 ($AU227,296) donation from the singer in April.

In a statement given to Rolling Stone, BMAC said they are “disappointed that [Wallen] has not used his platform to support any anti-racism endeavors” and described Wallen’s promise to donate $US500,000 ($AU688,777) amongst several charities as “exceptionally misleading.”

Rolling Stone also notes that Wallen has canceled several meetings with the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured Peoples (NAACP).

In a statement given to Rolling Stone after the investigation into Wallen’s donations was published, Seth England, the CEO of Wallen’s label, Big Loud Records, said the label had made the $US500,000 ($AU688,777) donation.

The publication reports that England said the sum included a $US100,000 ($AU137,755) donation to Rock Against Racism, which is a non-profit organization comprised of a collective of musicians and bands that is focused on challenging systemic racism. England also said $US300,000 ($AU413,266) had been donated to “BMAC & Other Black Leader’s organizations of choice.”

Wallen had initially pledged to the donation during an interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America.” The interview was Wallen’s first public appearance after footage of him using the N-word was released online.

Wallen had been a rising star in the country music scene but quickly lost support from all sides of the industry after the video was released. His label, Big Loud Records, suspended his record contract, and radio stations across the country have pulled his music from their playlists. His music was also disqualified from contention at the Academy of Country Music Awards as well as the Country Music Association Awards.

However, it was also reported that Wallen’s music received a significant spike in sales and streaming. Wallen told Strahan that this spike resulted in $US500,000 ($AU688,777) profits, which he would donate.

In an apology following the video’s release, Wallen said his behavior had been the result of him being in “hour 72 of a 72-hour bender.”

“That’s not something I’m proud of either,” Wallen said in the apology.

“I let my parents down, and they’re the furthest thing from the person in that video. And I let my son down, and I’m not OK with that. So this week, I’ve been waiting to say anything further until I got the chance to apologize to those closest to me that I knew I personally hurt.”