BMI asked gospel icon BeBe Winans to reach out to Morgan Wallen following racial slur drama

Getty Images Morgan Wallen attends the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Footage of Morgan Wallen using a racial slur surfaced earlier this week.

The singer has already been dropped by his record label.

BMI said it’s asked its diversity advisor, gospel singer BeBe Winans, to “reach out to Morgan.”

Performing rights organisation BMI has condemned Morgan Wallen following footage of the country singer using a racial slur was released and says its asked their diversity advisor, the gospel singer BeBe Winans, to “reach out to Morgan to help him understand the gravity and impact of his words.”

A video showing Wallen using the N-word was released by TMZ earlier this week, and the rising star has quickly lost support from all sides of the country industry with his label, Big Loud Records, suspending his contract and Cumulus Media, the second-largest radio chain in the US, has removed all Wallen’s music from their playlists.

In their statement, BMI said that by law they are unable to part way with Wallen. “BMI condemns the hateful and offensive racial slur recently used by Morgan Wallen. While unacceptable, under the terms of our consent decree, BMI is mandated to accept all songwriters who want to be a part of our organisation,” the statement reads.

The statement continues: “Our hope is that BeBe’s outreach can help Morgan become a more inclusive and empathetic person.”

Wallen issued an apology on Tuesday after the footage was released. “I’m embarrassed and sorry,” he said. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologise for using the word. I promise to do better.”

The 27-year-old previously made headlines in May after he was arrested following an incident at a Nashville bar. A police report of the incident said the singer “appeared to be a danger to himself and others.” And in October, “Saturday Night Live” cancelled a scheduled performance by Wallen after he was filmed not wearing a mask and ignoring social-distancing guidelines at a bar.

His appearance was later rescheduled for a December episode of the show where he performed a skit poking fun at his behaviour.

Wallen’s latest album, “Dangerous,” recently topped the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks.

