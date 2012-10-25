MORGAN STANLEY: Here Are 9 Awesome Chinese Stocks You Can Buy In The US

Photo: By The Tenth Dragon on Flickr

Everyone is talking about “green shoots” coming out of the Chinese economy. GDP appears to have stabilised, retail sales and industrial production are strong, and an early preliminary survey suggests manufacturing activity is slowing at a slower rate.The Global Equity Strategy team at Morgan Stanley just released a report titled The Best Global Opportunities To Position For China Recovery.



The analysts provide multiple lists of stocks with varying characteristics. One interesting list consisted of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Chinese companies — that is, Chinese companies that trade on U.S. stock markets.

Morgan Stanley identified nine listings of ADRs of Chinese companies with sufficient daily liquidity, which means that each stock is easy to trade in the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.