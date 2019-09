Morgan Stanley presents its outlook for the US economy through 2012.



Some key points:

GDP in 2011: 2.9%, 2012: 3.2%

Unemployment rate in 2011: 9.2%, 2012: 8.3%

10-year yield in 2011 3.75%, 2012: 4.25%

Click to enlarge:

Photo: Morgan Stanley

