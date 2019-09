Morgan Stanley now releases a research report creatively titled “Trendspotting.” It basically aggregates content from their various analysts.



What makes this report stick out from others is its use of smiley faces, and bite-sized commentary. In other words: It’s the entire market in Tweets.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.