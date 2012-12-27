UNVEILED: Morgan Stanley's 10 Smartest Trades For 2013

Photo: Flickr / higgot
Morgan Stanley’s global cross-asset strategy team, led by Greg Peters, is out with its Top 10 Asset Allocation Trades for 2013.The trades sum up investment bank’s macro views and are fairly straightforward: all of the trades consist of stocks, bonds, and currencies.
One interesting aspect of the team’s recommendations: they are mostly skewed away from investing in U.S. assets, as Morgan Stanley sees other areas they think represent bigger opportunities.
The logic: 'Attractive relative valuation, the prospect of macro improvement, and consequently, relatively lower risk to current consensus earnings forecasts'
The logic: 'Europe has attractive valuations relative to the US and better leverage to EM growth; we also believe stress will continue to fall in the periphery'
The logic: 'We believe that this is a crowded trade, with the most earnings risk in a relatively expensive market'
The logic: 'With 90% of global growth from EM, and attractive relative valuations, we like the risk-reward from EM exposed sectors such as US Industrials, and EU Materials.'
The logic: 'We view this as the last vestiges of tail risk removal. Notwithstanding the rally, spreads are too wide relative to the ECB's intent to lower peripheral funding costs'
The logic: 'The ongoing eurozone recession, coupled with an accommodative ECB, will provide a better supportive backdrop for Bunds. Outlook for Treasury not as positive given growth prospects and resolution of the Fiscal Cliff, while Japan may finally allow JGBs to rise'
The logic: 'In our view, European corporate credit spreads are being unduly punished for the credits' domicile, and not necessarily on the merits of the underlying credit fundamentals.'
The logic: 'While we are not fretting a spike in interest rates in 2013, we believe that investors are better served taking on structure risk, rather than moving out further on the curve for yield and spread'
Note: In other words, there are two ways for investors to collect a yield premium. One is by investing in riskier, longer-dated bonds that yield more interest (taking on duration risk). The other entails deploying carry trades to take advantage of widened spreads between similar assets with different durations.
The logic: 'The chance that Japan will finally experience a significant policy change in order to break the deflationary gap is higher today than recent history'
The logic: 'The monetary easing programs of the Fed and ECB are two examples of expansionary monetary policy that will keep inflation and currency debasement risks elevated, and therefore gold, well supported'
