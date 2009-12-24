Morgan Stanley: These 10 Trades Will Make You Rich In 2010

We like the Pharma industry for its resilient earnings and feel it has been overly discounted for risks that are reasonably well documented, especially pipeline. We like European Pharma (Roche, Sanofi) over US Pharma, as exposure to faster growing markets is greater. European Pharma valuations have historically expanded versus US valuations when relative long-term growth expectations have risen vis-à-vis US. We like aggressive growth (healthcare equipment and biotech exposure) in the US (Baxter, Amgen, Thermo Fisher).

Source: Morgan Stanley: Global Equity Strategy: The 2010 Global Outlook