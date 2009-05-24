Morgan Stanley's Response to Obama's Bonus-Busting: Raises For Everyone!

We’ll hand it Morgan Stanley. The firm is listening to President Obama’s directive to change the Wall Street giant’s compensation structure.



Morgan’s interpretation of the administration’s plan: raises for everyone!

Insiders briefed on the firm’s recent talks told Bloomberg Morgan has decided to increase the base pay for many of its top executives, except for CEO John Mack. Some salaries, like that of Chief Financial Office Colm Kelleher, are even going to double.

According to Bloomberg:

Co-presidents James Gorman, 50, and Walid Chammah, 55, will be paid $800,000 and $750,000 respectively, New York-based Morgan Stanley said in the regulatory filing. Kelleher, 51, will make a base of $750,000, more than double his 2008 base salary of $322,903, Bloomberg data show. Mack, 64, will make $800,000 this year, unchanged from 2008. The changes became effective May 1 and don’t include bonus or catch-up payments.

Chief Legal Officer Gary Lynch and Chief Administrative Officer Thomas Nides will each be paid a base of $750,000, the filing shows. Each received a salary of $300,000 in 2008, Bloomberg data show.

The whole story>

