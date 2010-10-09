Morgan Stanley's Promo Video Is A Desperate Attempt To Make Wall Street Look Like Silicon Valley

Morgan Stanley’s new graduate recruitment video may be getting rave reviews, but there’s an underlying theme hidden in the promo that says something else.



Morgan Stanley doesn’t want to be seen as suits and ties and rigidity. They want to be seen as being fun, young, hip, and, well, more like Silicon Valley.

Note the scene with the ping-pong table. Now we haven’t been in every banks’ offices in New York, but we’ve never seen a ping-pong table in an office setting on Wall Street.

And while New Yorker’s are likely to be associated with a variety of different activities, including shopping for fresh fruit and vegetables at farmers’ markets, it’s not the first thing that comes to mind when we think “commodities analyst.”

Quotes like “I got to be part of something that was revolutionary and never been done before,” aren’t necessarily out of place, but they do sound like something a person working at a start-up would say, not a storied financial institution like Morgan Stanley.

There are some other little touches, like basketball hoops in office, and practical jokes that aren’t normally associated with working at a bank, that hint at something larger.

Maybe Morgan Stanley gets it: in the wake of The Social Network, America’s youth want a job in Silicon Valley, not behind a trading desk at a bank.

