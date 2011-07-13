Morgan Stanley's Poker Star Jason Strasser Just Quit To Work At A Hedge Fund

Strasser at the WSOP in 2006

Morgan Stanley just lost another poker star.26-year old Jason Strasser, a industrials & materials book runner (derivatives trader) at Morgan Stanley, is now the lead analyst at Trafelet & Company, a long/short equity fund where he’ll be reporting directly to Remy Trafelet, according to an email tip.



Strasser’s poker career began online when he was an undergrad at Duke. When he graduated, he played professionally for 2 years and cashed over $1.3 million. Poker Listings called him “the new Jeff Madsen” and “one of the young guns of poker.”

Here’s how he described his poker style to Poker Listings, which might give you an idea of his trading style too.

“I’m a very loose player, and I’m also very aggressive. I liked to raise a lot, and I like to see a lot of flops. In a tournament like this I try to win a lot of small pots, but I don’t really go in there with a game plan. I think people who have game plans going in to a tournament are stupid, because it’s all about reacting to what’s around you. Every time you are at a new table you have to react to what’s around you. I just try to pick my spots carefully, and generally try to make the other people have the hard decisions and not me.”

He played in the World Series of Poker in 2006 — the same year that David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight, came in #18. (Einhorn played again in the tournament this year. He busted out on Monday, after the second round.)Then Strasser took a job at Morgan Stanley in 2007.

And now he’s at Trafelet, bringing Morgan Stanley’s poker team down two notches now that Peter Muller, an amateur Wall Street star, is also leaving Morgan Stanley. He will spin out his prop trading desk into a hedge fund.

Both are ranked on our list of the 20 biggest poker players on Wall Street.

