NATURAL GAS: An Investor's Guide To The Most Promising Commodity In The World

Morgan Stanley’s natural gas team, led by Stephen Maresca, recently came out with their massive 64-page Diversified Natural Gas Playbook, a guide to investing in the commodity through the next quarter.”Heightened macroeconomic concerns and falling commodity prices (particularly NGL prices)
have dominated investor discussions and will likely take centre stage for 2Q earnings,” they write. “Despite these near-term headwinds, we reiterate our Attractive Diversified Natural Gas
industry view; our view is predicated on sustainable double-digit annual earnings growth
through 2014, driven by largely volumetric and contracted new projects.”
The guide takes you through the key themes in natural gas and it offers the best stocks in the business.
We pulled the highlights.
MS' commodities team has a $3.95/mmbtu natural gas price forecast for 2013 but a $2.40/mmbtu price for the rest of 2012. Production is at its cyclical peak and is set to decline into 1Q13 while lower prices have induced greater gas generation demand. Together, these factors set the stage for inventories to shed their surplus later this year.
Hedge positions, oncoming projects and increasing fee-based volumes will help protect most companies; cash flows. As long as there is a decoupling of stock and commodity performance, the sector will remain attractive.
MS expects management teams to remain cautious on outlooks until commodity prices stabilise. But long-term growth outlooks should remain intact.
Geopolitical tensions are easing, while macroeconomic conditions are weakening and inventories remain elevated after OPEC declined to curttail production. For 2012, MS forecasts a $105/bbl average Brent price. This affects gas players who are also in crude.
Merger and acquisition activity in the natgas industry will remain strong, which will bolster valuations
Thanks to increased drilling in liquid plays and new projects, and the need for some players to buy their way into new oil and gas plays, valuations are likely to go up.
Shale-driven infrastructure growth is firmly in a long-term bull market and has plenty of room to run
Although many players are shifting to liquids; oil rig counts in liquids-rich plays have been steady.
Companies with existing asset positions in key plays and producer relationships are best placed.
MS' picks' get ~3.4% dividend yield and ~18% total return, especially attractive in light of a generally bearish for the rest of the S&P 500.
What follows are the 6 top picks in the natural gas sector.
Ticker: NI
Price Target: $26
Location: Merillville, IN
Specialty: Service and distribution
Comments: 'Numerous midstream opportunities surrounding its existing pipeline systems in the Marcellus provide exceptional longterm value, but also come with it increased capex and possibly heated competition.'
Ticker: SE
Price Target: $34
Location: Houston, TX
Specialty: Developer
Comments: 'Stable fee-based revenues (~80% of portfolio) that have little exposure to commodity prices. Strategically positioned assets, solid track record of above average ROIC, prudent financial management.'
Ticker: KMI
Price Target: $42
Location: Houston, TX
Specialty: Transportation and storage
Comments: 'A blue-chip midstream infrastructure behemoth. Scale, diversity of assets and stability of cash flows will increasingly reposition KMI as a core portfolio holding, with its C-corp structure broadening out the potential institutional investor base.
Ticker: WMB
Price Target: $37
Location: Tulsa, OK
Specialty: Infrastructure
Comments: 'WMB is a principal beneficiary of long-term demand in natural gas and liquids infrastructure and gas processing.'
Ticker: TRGP
Price Target: $54
Location: Houston, TX
Specialty: Midstream services
Comments: 'Organic growth through fractionation capacity expansions and new Permian Basin gathering/processing infrastructure provide high IRR projects with low execution risk.'
Ticker: XTXI
Price Target: $17
Location: Dallas, TX
Specialty: Midstream services
Comments: 'Scarcity value with mergers/buyouts of several other publicly traded GPs that also helps establish a valuation floor with reinstatement of dividend.'
Ticker: OKE
Price Target: $48
Location: Houston, TX
Specialty: Midstream services
Comments: 'OKE.'s interest in ONEOK Partners (OKS) is its primary growth engine (OKE owns ~40% of outstanding OKS stock plus the general partner). The GP interest provides strong cash flow growth (doubling within two years).'
