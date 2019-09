Goldman Sachs (GS) doesn’t see a Fed rate hike for a long time.



Morgan Stanley (MS) on the other hand stands out for being on the other side of the spectrum.

Take a look at the firm’s projecitons for EU and US rate hikes, and it should become clear pretty quickly (if they’re correct) why the Euro is in for so much pain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.