Morgan Stanley's Guide To Every Major Economy And Stock Market In The World

Photo: bluedharma / Flickr

Morgan Stanley’s Cross-Asset Strategy team just published its new Global Debates Playbook, wherein they ask each of their regional experts to summarize the hot economic topics in their coverage areas.The report considers how messy Europe can get, whether China is rebounding, how uncertainty will slam the U.S. economy, and what can be done to relieve sluggishness in Japan.



The main theme for most regions: central banks will play a huge role in everything.

Thanks to Morgan Stanley for giving us permission to feature these slides.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.