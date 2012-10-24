Morgan Stanley's Guide To Every Major Economy And Stock Market In The World

Morgan Stanley’s Cross-Asset Strategy team just published its new Global Debates Playbook, wherein they ask each of their regional experts to summarize the hot economic topics in their coverage areas.The report considers how messy Europe can get, whether China is rebounding, how uncertainty will slam the U.S. economy, and what can be done to relieve sluggishness in Japan.

The main theme for most regions: central banks will play a huge role in everything.

Thanks to Morgan Stanley for giving us permission to feature these slides.

Europe will see zero growth through 2013

Japan's central bank will face continued pressure for more easing as growth stalls

Asian policy makers must enact more legislation that will boost demand

India will be fine as long as it continues to reduce its deficit

Russia's central bank will hike rates if inflation — and oil prices — continue to rise

U.S. equities growth remains heavily concentrated in tech and health care

European equities that are immune to risk will see growth

Japanese industrials are still getting killed by post-quake energy costs

Asian real estate, financial and auto stocks are poised to gain

