Morgan Stanley: The Dollar Is Set For A Huge Comeback Since Everyone Is Underestimating The U.S. Economy

As Goldman Sachs forecasts U.S. GDP growth to be far slower than consensus expects this year, Morgan Stanley sits at the opposite end of the spectrum.



If they’re right, it could be mean a dollar-rally, according to the firm.

Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Hull:

We are constructive on the dollar because we think that the bad economic news is already reflected in the price. Indeed, our client base has been net sellers of USD over the past nine weeks (Exhibit 1). Despite the soft patch in Q2 we expect the economy to rebound in Q3 and to grow by 3.5% (Exhibit 2). As this is an important house view, we thought we would spend some time discussing the four reasons underpinning the view.

1. Financial conditions have eased again after tightening during the European sovereign crisis (mortgage rates have plunged, the USD has weakened and stock prices have increased).

2. We expect global growth to help the US.

3. Domestic demand and income gains are gradually firming. Indeed, despite the softer headline payroll numbers last week, gains in the workweek and wages are likely to yield annualized gains in real disposable income of 3%. This should sustain consumption at a rate of 2-2.5%. Personal savings rates have been boosted over the last 2 years (6.2%), suggesting that consumers have rebuilt their balance sheets to some degree so they could spend more of their income in H2. We also expect an extension of unemployment insurance benefits and aid to state and local governments worth USD60bn to add to income and confidence. We also expect Congress to extend most of the tax provisions that expire at year-end. Additionally, infrastructure outlays are now gathering steam from the 2009 stimulus ahead of the election.

4. Finally the inventory cycle is not over. Inventories are still low in many sectors, and the ISM manufacturing measure at 40 is well below historical norms.

Here are their dollar forecasts vs. major currencies:

(Via Morgan Stanley, Dollar Comeback, Stephen Hull, 12 August 2010)

