MORGAN STANLEY: This Is What The The World's 14 Most Important Commodities Will Do

With the growing global population increasingly demanding goods, many financial advisors have advised clients to invest in commodities.Morgan Stanley’s commodities team led by Hussein Allidina favours soybeans, corn, and wheat as poor weather conditions slam supplies.
They also like precious metals, particularly gold and silver, as loose monetary policy sends investors seeking something with more stable value. In fact, Morgan Stanley recently called the Federal Reserve’s latest action a game changer for the yellow metal.
What follows are Morgan Stanley’s opinions and price targets for 14 major commodities.
Projected 2012 average: $110 /bbl
2013 price: $115 /bbl
Middle East unrest and and easy central bank monetary policies continue to support oil prices, though softer fundamentals heading into 4Q12 should weaken year-end crude prices. Risks are skewed to the upside for 2013.
Projected 2012 average: $2.74 /mmBtu
2013 price: $4.00 /mmBtu
Oversupply continues to weigh, but slowing gas-directed drilling may begin to help tighten balances by late 2012.
Projected 2012 average: $2,100 /MT
2013 price: $2,200 /MT
Very high global inventory and excessive production capacity will lead to up to two years of headwinds.
Projected 2012 average: $7,900 /MT
2013 price: $8,300 /MT
Supply difficulties will keep copper prices elevated -- the global inventory pipeline remains soft.
Projected 2012 average: $17,800 /MT
2013 price: $18,300 /MT
Supply risks from any new project delays and the impact of developments in Indonesia will keep the market primed for a price rally.
Projected 2012 average: $2,000 /MT
2013 price: $2,100 /MT
Record-high inventories at the current rates of demand weigh on prices, but production is slowing.
Projected 2012 average: $1,677 /oz
2013 price: $1,816 /oz
Interest rates, risk aversion and strong physical market fundamentals will serve as tailwinds.
Projected 2012 average: $32 /oz
2013 price: $35 /oz
Negative real interest rates will limit downside price risk.
Projected 2012 average: $1,554 /oz
2013 price: $1,715 /oz
Platinum lacks safe haven status and has limited investment demand. Slowing global GDP and lower discretionary spending remain headwinds.
Projected 2012 average: $0.91 /lb
2013 price: $0.80 /lb
Global production activity should be favourable for prices. However, Chinese government cotton reserve purchases will dictate prices in the near-term
Projected 2012 average: $0.22 /lb
2013 price: $0.19 /lb
Strong Brazilian production should weaken prices, while northern hemisphere demand remains subdued.
Projected 2012/2013 price: $7.85 /bu
Global feed demand continues to be relatively inelastic, so prices could still shoot higher as the effects of the unprecedented drought are reckoned.
Projected 2012/2013 price: $8.20 /bu
Supplies have been hit by the drought, and corn-to-wheat feed switching could send prices even higher.
Projected 2012/2013 price: $16.00 /bu
U.S. production continues to get slammed, and South American harvest results have also been disappointing. Meanwhile, demand remains high.
