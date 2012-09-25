MORGAN STANLEY: This Is What The The World's 14 Most Important Commodities Will Do

sugar cane

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

With the growing global population increasingly demanding goods, many financial advisors have advised clients to invest in commodities.Morgan Stanley’s commodities team led by Hussein Allidina favours soybeans, corn, and wheat as poor weather conditions slam supplies.



They also like precious metals, particularly gold and silver, as loose monetary policy sends investors seeking something with more stable value. In fact, Morgan Stanley recently called the Federal Reserve’s latest action a game changer for the yellow metal.

What follows are Morgan Stanley’s opinions and price targets for 14 major commodities.

Brent oil continues to be affected by geopolitical tensions Projected 2012 average: $110 /bbl 2013 price: $115 /bbl Middle East unrest and and easy central bank monetary policies continue to support oil prices, though softer fundamentals heading into 4Q12 should weaken year-end crude prices. Risks are skewed to the upside for 2013. Source: Morgan Stanley Natural gas supplies will tighten by the end of the year, eventually sending prices higher Projected 2012 average: $2.74 /mmBtu 2013 price: $4.00 /mmBtu Oversupply continues to weigh, but slowing gas-directed drilling may begin to help tighten balances by late 2012. Source: Morgan Stanley aluminium prices will stay at low levels due to oversupply and too much production Projected 2012 average: $2,100 /MT 2013 price: $2,200 /MT Very high global inventory and excessive production capacity will lead to up to two years of headwinds. Source: Morgan Stanley Copper prices will lead the industrial metals due to supply concerns Projected 2012 average: $7,900 /MT 2013 price: $8,300 /MT Supply difficulties will keep copper prices elevated -- the global inventory pipeline remains soft. Source: Morgan Stanley Nickel supplies remain high, but price risk is to the upside Projected 2012 average: $17,800 /MT 2013 price: $18,300 /MT Supply risks from any new project delays and the impact of developments in Indonesia will keep the market primed for a price rally. Source: Morgan Stanley Zinc will continue to suffer from oversupply for several more quarters Projected 2012 average: $2,000 /MT 2013 price: $2,100 /MT Record-high inventories at the current rates of demand weigh on prices, but production is slowing. Source: Morgan Stanley Gold is the best commodity to own right now Projected 2012 average: $1,677 /oz 2013 price: $1,816 /oz Interest rates, risk aversion and strong physical market fundamentals will serve as tailwinds. Source: Morgan Stanley Silver prices will be supported by the same forces fueling gold's rally Projected 2012 average: $32 /oz 2013 price: $35 /oz Negative real interest rates will limit downside price risk. Source: Morgan Stanley Platinum lacks the safe-haven status of gold or silver Projected 2012 average: $1,554 /oz 2013 price: $1,715 /oz Platinum lacks safe haven status and has limited investment demand. Slowing global GDP and lower discretionary spending remain headwinds. Source: Morgan Stanley Cotton will rise and fall with China Projected 2012 average: $0.91 /lb 2013 price: $0.80 /lb Global production activity should be favourable for prices. However, Chinese government cotton reserve purchases will dictate prices in the near-term Source: Morgan Stanley Sugar prices will get hit from Brazil's massive harvest Projected 2012 average: $0.22 /lb 2013 price: $0.19 /lb Strong Brazilian production should weaken prices, while northern hemisphere demand remains subdued. Source: Morgan Stanley Corn could be pushed into double digits Projected 2012/2013 price: $7.85 /bu Global feed demand continues to be relatively inelastic, so prices could still shoot higher as the effects of the unprecedented drought are reckoned. Source: Morgan Stanley Wheat prices could surge for two reasons Projected 2012/2013 price: $8.20 /bu Supplies have been hit by the drought, and corn-to-wheat feed switching could send prices even higher. Source: Morgan Stanley Soybeans are Morgan Stanley's second most-favoured commodity behind gold Projected 2012/2013 price: $16.00 /bu U.S. production continues to get slammed, and South American harvest results have also been disappointing. Meanwhile, demand remains high. Source: Morgan Stanley For more on gold... Check out the countries hoarding massive amounts of it >

