Morgan Stanley's CEO just uttered the 3 words every employee dreads

Morgan Stanley just announced fourth-quarter earnings, and it is providing detail to investors on a cost-saving plan called Project Streamline.

During a conference call, CEO James Gorman uttered a sentence that will most likely make the bank’s staff shudder.

“Too many employees based in high-cost centres are doing work that can sensibly be done in lower-cost centres,” he said.

“Now is the time to tackle head-on our infrastructure costs.”

The mention of “lower-cost centres” most likely means the bank is looking to shift jobs overseas or to low-cost locations in the US.

His comments echo a line in his presentation, where there is a reference to optimising the bank’s location strategy.

Morgan Stanley would not be the first bank to pull such a move.

Goldman Sachs has moved thousands of jobs to places such as Salt Lake City, while Deutsche Bank has a big office in Jacksonville, Florida.

The bank has also found other ways to cut costs, slashing 25% of its fixed income workforce in recent months.

