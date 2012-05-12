Morgan Stanley's 5 favourite Dividend Stocks

Adam Parker

Photo: Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley’s equity strategy team led by Adam Parker just published their list of their five favourite sustainable dividend yield stocks based on their “quantamental” model. This model blends both quantitative and fundamental analysis.Parker expands:



The screens are based on our quantitative frameworks and our fundamental analysts’ recommendations. We have been able to show that when a Morgan Stanley analyst has fundamental conviction on a stock and our quantitative models agree, the subsequent performance is superior to either discipline alone.

Parker’s team screened 1,500 U.S. stocks to come up with this list. Here they are.

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)

Republic Services In.c (RSG)

Staples Inc. (SPLS)

Western Union Co. (WU)

