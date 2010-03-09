Morgan Stanley: The 15 Must-See Charts That Explain The Global Economy

Morgan Stanley just released a research report that painstakingly details the current state of our global economy.



Inside the 88-page report is a section called “Charts You Can’t Miss.” It’s broken down in the following order of countries: Global economy, Europe, Asia (excluding Japan), and Japan. These charts focus on the underlying issues that truly affect our economy.

Credit spreads are at their highest levels ever post-Lehman and Germany’s industrial production is falling . Clearly there’s cause for concern.

If you’ve ever wanted a quick, comprehensive breakdown of the global marketplace, here’s your chance.

Check out these can’t miss charts >

