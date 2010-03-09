Morgan Stanley: The 15 Must-See Charts That Explain The Global Economy

Vince Veneziani
Google Earth moneybag

Morgan Stanley just released a research report that painstakingly details the current state of our global economy.

Inside the 88-page report is a section called “Charts You Can’t Miss.” It’s broken down in the following order of countries: Global economy, Europe, Asia (excluding Japan), and Japan. These charts focus on the underlying issues that truly affect our economy.

Credit spreads are at their highest levels ever post-Lehman and Germany’s industrial production is falling . Clearly there’s cause for concern.

If you’ve ever wanted a quick, comprehensive breakdown of the global marketplace, here’s your chance.

Are Sentiment Indicators Topping Out?

Source: Morgan Stanley

Earning Revisions Have Stated To Roll Over

Source: Morgan Stanley

European Sovereign Debt Remains A Concern

Source: Morgan Stanley

Valuation Dispersion Has Fallen From Its Peak

Source: Morgan Stanley

Euro Area Domestic Demand Remains Weak

Source: Morgan Stanley

Industrial Production And Manufacturing Fell Unexpectedly

Source: Morgan Stanley

US Outperforms Post OECD Indicator Peak

Source: Morgan Stanley

Composite Valuation: Back To 20-Year Average

Source: Morgan Stanley

GDP Has Seen sharp Improvement Broadly Across Asia...

Source: Morgan Stanley

...Which Raises Expectations Of Central Bank Tightening

Source: Morgan Stanley

China Saw Lending Shoot Up In January

Source: Morgan Stanley

Asia Excluding Japan has Surged Ahead In The Global Industrial Production Recovery

Source: Morgan Stanley

4Q09 GDP Came In Much Better Than Consensus Expectations

Source: Morgan Stanley

Is Tankan Signaling A Pick-Up In Future Bank Lending?

Source: Morgan Stanley

The Government Has Hinted At A Relatively Loose Monetary Policy

Source: Morgan Stanley

BONUS: Japan's Risk-Appetite Indicator Is Improving

Source: Morgan Stanley

Why so many charts?

Because everyone is still freaking out over sovereign debt!

