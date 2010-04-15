Morgan Stanley: Here Are The Big Winners In A Yuan Revaluation

Morgan Stanley is 80% certain that the yuan revaluation is going to happen.



In the short term, the currency is destined for a 2-3% appreciation against the dollar. After that, Morgan Stanley also predicts a further gradual appreciation throughout the rest of 2010, which will result is a year net appreciation of 4-5% against the U.S. dollar.

Big winners from this appreciation exist beyond U.S. exporters:

Currencies that have followed similar paths to the yuan’s are now likely to also appreciate against the dollar, which will make U.S. exporters an even bigger winner than expected.

Also, countries with currencies closely tied to commodities, such as Brazil and Russia, are likely to see price benefits from the move.

If the country is a big exporter to China, like Brazil and South Africa, they are likely to see currency gains as a result of the revaluation.

Mexico and its currency is likely to see a boost from China’s revaluation as well, because it will make its goods more competitive in the American market and its currency stronger as a result.

Morgan Stanley sees the possibility of three further scenarios at much lower levels:

A 10% chance of a one time revaluation of 10 to 15% against the U.S. dollar

A 10% chance that nothing happens, and China holds its currency steady

The highly unlikely option of China moving to float its currency

