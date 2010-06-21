Morgan Stanley: Here's What Happened To Currency Markets The Last Time China Revalued The Yuan

What are the implications of China’s yuan-hike announcement? Well it will obviously depend on the extent to which they increase the yuan’s value vs. the U.S. dollar, and how soon.



Nevertheless, Morgan Stanley provides a nice round up of what happened last time China hiked the yuan in 2005. The global environment is different than then, but it still might be instructive to look at the past:

Morgan Stanley:

In 2005, the USD initially rallied, before selling off somewhat, with long USD/CAD being the best G10 trade in the week following the reval. EUR/USD fell in the week following the reval, but recovered after a month. The yen strengthened, with short EUR/JPY making almost 1% in the first week and both short USD/JPY and short EUR/JPY making 2% over a month. CHF moved little against EUR in the first week, before strengthening over rest of the month. GBP rallied against both USD and EUR, ending the month up 3% against both. The impact on AUD and NZD looks less clear with AUD/USD hardly moving in the first week, before falling 0.5% in the first month, but NZD/USD rose 2.5% in the first month.

Other asian currencies rallied against the U.S. dollar:

In terms of AXJ, short USD/KRW, short USD/MYR, short USD/SGD and short USD/THB all made over 1.1% in the week following the reval, with short USD/KRW and short USD/THB continuing to make money over 1m and 6m horizons. USD/PHP and USD/IDR actually rose in the week following the reval, with USD/INR and USD/TWD also higher after a month.

Yet the U.S. dollar strengthened against Latin America? This is peculiar:

The best currency trade was in LATAM, where long USD/BRL would have made 4.3% over the first week and 4.7% over the first month. USD/MXN rose 0.3% in the first week and 1.3% over the first month.

In terms of the other trades we currently have in our portfolio, short AUD/SGD made almost 1.2% in the first week after the 2005 reval, 1.4% over the first month and 4.4% over 6 months. Short NZD/NOK would have made a small loss in the first week and a bigger loss over the first month of 2.3%. Short GBP/CHF would also have lost money due to GBP’s outperformance. SPX was little changed on the week, falling 1.25% over the month. The Shanghai Composite rallied 6.7% in the first week, was up 12.7% over a month and 22.9% over the 6m following the reval.

Here’s a partial table from Morgan Stanley’s report:

(Via Morgan Stanley, The Implications for Global Currencies of a More Flexible CNY, Stephen Hull, 20 June 2010)

