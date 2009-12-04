Morgan Stanley: Yen Intervention Risk Rising

The rumour everyone is talking about today is a coordinated move on the part of various central banks, organised by the Bank of Japan, to sell yen.



In a note, Morgan Stanley says the odds of a massive intervention are rising to a critical level.

In our prior research, we have identified an ‘intervention

checklist’ of key criteria that we believe have the largest

influence on the decision of policymakers to intervene in

currency markets. The most important of these criteria

include:

(1) market mispricing of relative growth outlooks

(2) significant deviation of the real exchange rate from

historical trend

(3) excessive market positioning

(4) increased momentum in exchange rate moves.

Using this broad framework we have developed a suite of

models to gauge the probability of currency market

intervention. According to our framework, model results

indicating probabilities below 20% are consistent with a low

level of intervention risk, results in the range of 20-30% are

consistent with an elevated risk of potential FX intervention,

while results above 30% suggest a significantly high risk of FX

intervention.

Currently, our models reflect a 28% chance of coordinated G3

currency intervention (Exhibit 1). This result is consistent with

an elevated threat of currency intervention, but it does not

necessarily imply that action is imminent. Indeed, as Exhibit 1

shows, the threat of coordinated action in USD crosses has

registered as high as 50% earlier this year, amid

unprecedented market dislocations during Q1 2009. Since

then, the threat of coordinated intervention has been declining.

The falling probability largely reflects the decline in currency

market volatility. Indeed, though the USD’s fall has been

ongoing, the path has remained orderly for the most part.

This has been particularly true on the EUR/USD axis; and this

has been a key factor dampening coordinated intervention risk,

according to our models.

However, while the probability of coordinated USD

intervention has been on the decline, our models show the

probability of intervention in the USD/JPY exchange rate is

actually rising.

Our models indicate a 29% risk for

intervention in USD/JPY, which is just on the cusp of ‘high risk

territory’ (Exhibit 2). The 2 factors contributing the most to the

elevated risk for USD/JPY intervention are (1) the apparent

mispricing of longer-term relative growth outlooks, a factor we

proxy using productivity and real rate differentials (Exhibit 3),

and (2) the deviation of the real effective JPY exchange rate

from its longer-term average (Exhibit 4).

