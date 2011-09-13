Morgan Stanley: We Have "Further To Fall"

Morgan Stanley’s research team put out a huge strategy report on U.S. and European markets today — and it isn’t pretty.



According to the report, weak economic data, physical tightening, and the escalation of the sovereign debt crisis in Italy are all signs of heightened downside risk.

Here are a few of the report’s main points:

– The team sees a drop of 6% in corporate earnings for 2012. They feel that this drop is currently being priced in to markets.

– They add, however, that this decline is far less than the drop markets typically see in a recessionary environment — typically around 40%. Thus, they predict that 2012 will be a “weak growth” environment, but that investors are still positioning for growth beyond the level the market will actually experience.

– “QE3 [in the U.S.] needs to be more than printing money to buy paper assets,” but the European Central Bank would do well to follow in the Fed’s QE footsteps. In the U.S., easing has failed to stimulate growth in the past. In the EU, however, strong QE would tangibly “reduce the probability of nasty tail-risk events (even if it doesn’t amount to a structural solution).”

– Barack Obama’s job’s plan includes too many extensions to existing programs that have not worked in the past and too few new initiatives to create jobs.

They close by setting forward what they believe are three requirements to turning around the global economy:

To summarise our thinking on this subject, the key policy initiatives we are looking for to turn more constructive are:

1) ECB to embark on large-scale QE;

2) A restructuring and re-orientation of fiscal policy to create a sustainable long-term framework as well as investment in real assets and jobs that will enhance growth and productivity in the future (Of note, they argue that investments in infrastructure in the U.S. and U.K. are “a good place to start”);

3) Restructuring of debts for some over-levered entities whether they be countries, banks or households (with a commensurate plan to mitigate further contagion).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.