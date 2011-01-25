Morgan Stanley Uses The "CiscoFatty" Story To Teach Its New Hires How NOT To Use Twitter And Facebook

People get fired left and right because of what they write on social networking sites like Facebook or Twitter, or say to reporters.



A guy from Morgan Stanley, Solomon Lederer, for example, was fired for agreeing to a profile in the Wall Street Journal that discussed how he was weirdly networking on the subway. He had been offering to walk strangers’ dogs and organise their closets.

Another guy from Morgan Stanley, Christian Curry, was fired for posing nude in Playguy.

But the most notorious social media firing has to be the “Cisco Fatty” story, when 22-year old Connor Riley (@theconnor) tweeted:

“Cisco just offered me a job! Now I have to weigh the utility of a fatty paycheck against the daily commute to San Jose and hating the work.”

Riley has said since the very beginning when the incident occured in March 2009 that the media had the story wrong.

She told the website CP24, “The ‘job’ I ‘lost’ was merely a summer internship I declined before I even tweeted about it,” she said in an email. “Any information you have pulled from other sources has largely been made up by bloggers.”

Reports had said that Cisco had rescinded their job offer, but Riley denied the rumours. Well here’s what actually happened.

Riley, a recent Berkely grad, had a job lined up with Cisco. In other words, that’s the “fatty paycheck” she was referring to. Then someone at Cisco got the tweet, responded, “Who is the hiring manager. I’m sure they would love to know you will hate the work. We at Cisco are versed in the web.”

Eek. But she didn’t even want that job because of the “daily commute to San Jose and hating the work.”

Someone working at Morgan Stanley, however, probably gets an even bigger “fatty paycheck” than Cisco (including bonus, and comparing it to Cisco’s average salaries on Glassdoor) and would presumably be pretty bummed if they lost their job.

So Morgan Stanley now uses the example to teach their new hires what not to do on the web. The lesson: Don’t brag about your fatty paycheck.

They’re also basically giving new hires a warning: If you tweet or write about us, we’ll fire you.

