Look Just How Unimportant U.S. Manufacturing Has Become To The World Economy

Markets may be booming on the back of positive U.S. manufacturing data today, but that belies the long-term reality that the role of U.S. manufacturing in the world is shrinking.



A new Morgan Stanley report (via Zero Hedge) details just that, and this chart explains more than any bullet points in a PowerPoint presentation could.

Just look at the dramatic rise of China and the emerging world, and the shrinking size of U.S. manufacturing. Even more surprising, look at Europe, sustaining high levels through the past three decades.

From Morgan Stanley (via Zero Hedge):

