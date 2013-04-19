The Complete Debate Over The US Economy In One Slide

“The growth “soft patch” should be relatively shallow and over by 2H13,” write the economists at Morgan Stanley. “This consensus view is predicated on the expected weakness in US data because of fiscal tightening, with the negative impact wearing off by 2H.



Here’s a slide from Chief U.S. Economist Vincent Reinhart in Morgan Stanley’s latest Global Debates Playbook:

Morgan Stanley

