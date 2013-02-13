Everything You Need To Know About The US Auto Market In 10 Slides

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley’s North America autos team led by Adam Jonas is optimistic about the U.S. auto market in 2013.”Together with Sandy replacement, fleet restocking and a housing led credit expansion, this should drive the SAAR higher to 16 mm in 2013,” he wrote in a note recently. This compares to 14.5 mm in 2012.



This week, Jonas’ team published its massive 98-slide US Auto Product Guidebook, one of the most comprehensive reviews of the U.S. auto market we have ever seen.

We pulled the 11 most crucial charts. They show us which models are hot, which ones are in short supply, and which ones have the highest costs of ownership.

Thanks to Morgan Stanley for giving us permission to feature these charts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.