Everything You Need To Know About The US Auto Market In 10 Slides

Sam Ro
Photo: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley’s North America autos team led by Adam Jonas is optimistic about the U.S. auto market in 2013.”Together with Sandy replacement, fleet restocking and a housing led credit expansion, this should drive the SAAR higher to 16 mm in 2013,” he wrote in a note recently.  This compares to 14.5 mm in 2012.

This week, Jonas’ team published its massive 98-slide US Auto Product Guidebook, one of the most comprehensive reviews of the U.S. auto market we have ever seen.

We pulled the 11 most crucial charts.  They show us which models are hot, which ones are in short supply, and which ones have the highest costs of ownership.

Thanks to Morgan Stanley for giving us permission to feature these charts.

Honda's Accord, Civic and CR-V account for 65% of the company's US sales.

GM and Chrysler automobiles seem to stay on the road for the longest.

GM and Volkswagen will see most of their models get upgrades within the next three years.

We have plenty of Hyundai Elantras, but not enough Ford Focuses.

The Chevy Equinox is just so hot right now.

The Chevy Silverado comes with plenty of incentives to move the cars of the lots. The Toyota Prius sells itself.

Interestingly, the Silverado and Prius are on the opposite ends of the fuel economy spectrum.

Cost of ownership is really high for Scion owners.

Here's a map of some of the data we just saw. Kia Optima sales are way up despite lack of incentives.

The glut of Hyundai Elantras could be explained by weak sales. Or vice versa.

