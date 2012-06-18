Shares In Groupon Rally After Morgan Stanley Upgrade

Photo: Flickr / Groupon

Shares in Groupon are rallying this morning after Morgan Stanley analyst Scott Devitt upgraded the company to overweight.”Groupon has emerged as the leading local eCommerce company in an industry with significant barriers to scale,” Devitt wrote in a note to clients. “Its advantage due to scale (largest merchant and customer base) and technology (8 acquisitions YTD) has enabled it to accelerate NA revenue growth while improving

its margins.”



Shares are up 5.6 per cent to $10.62 in pre-market trade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.