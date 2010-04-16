Here's A Much More Complete Guide To Making Money On The UK Election Than What CNBC Just Showed

UK elections are now firmly in the forefront, as Parliament has been dissolved and elections called for May 6th.



Polls are extremely close, with a recent result showing a mere 3 point lead for the Conservatives.

The Labour and Conservative parties have recently released their manifestos, detailing the policy approaches both parties have going into the election.

They’re sticking to their guns.

The Conservatives are continuing to be tough on deficits and debts, pushing for smaller government as a path to British economic growth. The Labour Party is saying stay the course, we’ve found our way out of this recession, and we’ll help the country find its feet again as well.

The country’s markets continue to be under pressure over its debt and the Pound remains tied to pre-election uncertainty.

But the aftermath might make for some interesting opportunities, if you know the which way the British electorate will sway.

See Morgan Stanley’s full guide >

Election Scenario: Outright Conservative Victory (Absolute Majority) If the Conservative Party were to win an absolute majority, their intentions upon entering government would be to cut spending and taxes. The Conservatives would also likely pursue fiscal tightening sooner, rather than later. The pound will rise in response to the result. Stocks will react positively. Ladbrokes currently have this possibility rated at 4/7. Source: Morgan Stanley Right now, a Conservative win of some sort looks most likely. Source: Morgan Stanley Election Scenario: Conservative Party Partial Victory (Parliamentary Majority) If the Conservatives win, but only with a partial majority, there is a chance parliamentary back benchers will insist on alterations to budget plans in exchange for their votes. This could limit the fiscal tightening in the short term if the party must appease left wing elements, or could make the tightening more intense if its party right wingers that must be appeased. The pound will rise as a result. Ladbrokes currently have this possibility rated at 4/7. Source: Morgan Stanley Property stocks seem intimately linked to the likelihood of a Conservative win. Source: Morgan Stanley If the currency markets react strongly to a Conservative win, real estate will triumph too. Source: Morgan Stanley With a Conservative win leading to a pound rebound, financials should also win big. Source: Morgan Stanley Food retail, utilities, and oil and gas might also be good choices in a pound rebound. Source: Morgan Stanley Food retail might be particularly strong in the event of a VAT increase. Source: Morgan Stanley It might be worth it to play the pound against the Aussie dollar, particularly if Conservatives win. Source: Morgan Stanley Government spending is set to go down in a Conservative win, so avoid linked stocks. Source: Morgan Stanley Election Scenario: Conservative Party Falls Short (Coalition Building) In this hung parliament scenario, the Conservatives would likely work with the Liberal Democrats and may have to sacrifice fiscal tightening for votes on key issues. That sacrifice could end up in the economy performing better in the second half of 2010, in terms of consumer spending, than predicted. Markets could also view the hung parliament as a problem, and react negatively against the pound and government debt. The pound is likely to fall in the near term, but rise thereafter as both the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives plan to deal aggressively with the deficit. Ladbrokes currently have this possibility rated at 7/4. Source: Morgan Stanley Canada's experience with hung parliaments suggests that currency markets are not likely to be impacted. Source: Morgan Stanley Election Scenario: Labour Wins Partial Majority (Coalition Building) This hung parliament scenario would lead to Labour joining up with the Liberal Democrats and, like the previous, prevent quick tightening. Consumer spending would not drop as much as expected in the second half of 2010, unless markets react so negatively to this outcome that the government is forced to tighten and lower taxes. The pound could fall 5-10% right after the result, but if Labour comes forward with a clear debt reduction plan, the pound is likely to turn positive. Ladbrokes currently have this possibility rated at 7/4. Source: Morgan Stanley Labour's proposed deficit reductions are much smaller than previous governments. Source: Morgan Stanley And cuts in public spending have not reached the levels of previous administrations. Source: Morgan Stanley Election Scenario: Labour Party Outright Victory (Absolute Majority) A Labour win would keep them close to their 2010 budget and plans for 2011. Tightening would be expected in late 2010, but in a limited sense and would not impact consumer spending too much this year. Tax hikes that are already in place would go through, and tightening would occur, but at a much slower pace than Conservatives hope for, unless markets react negatively to Labour's victory. That result could see the government cave to tightening demand. The pound is likely to see short term pressure, fall 5-10%, and then it depends on Labour's intentions around the deficit. Government debt will also face pressure in the short term. Ladbrokes currently have this possibility rated at 10/1. Source: Morgan Stanley Now Check Out The Commodities You Should Have Been In Instead Of Gold This Year See the commodities making big gains in 2010 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.