Morgan Stanley Wants Goldman Sachs' Sloppy Seconds

Morgan Stanley is checking out the former Goldman Sachs fortress downtown, Bloomberg reports.



Goldman moved to a sparkling new building on West St this year after decades at its 85 Broad St home, leaving the office open to new tenants.

Word is that Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, and Morgan Stanley have all looked at the building.

But Morgan Stanley has gone one step further. The bank is reported to have:

[D]one test layouts to examine how its operations would fit into the building, two people briefed on the negotiations said.

Bloomberg also reports that Morgan Stanley has been looking into 1 New York, where Goldman is also about to relinquish office space.

Full the full story, go to Bloomberg >

And check out Goldman’s awesome new building >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.