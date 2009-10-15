Morgan Stanley: It's A Good Time For The Dollar To Fall

A dollar decline is much-needed and good news for the U.S. economy, as long as it is orderly, according to Morgan Stanley’s Richer Berner in a piece today.



Richard Berner: Some fear that, by allowing the dollar to decline, the Fed is playing with fire, risking a destabilizing crash in the currency. I disagree. I view a weaker dollar as an adjunct to US monetary policy that helps prevent inflation from falling too low and is a stimulant to growth.

His key points:

It counters deflationary forces in the U.S. economy.

It helps shift production back to the U.S. and boosts exports, thus helping the country achieve more balanced growth.

It will be tolerated by foreign countries as long as it is orderly.

Yet we should remain vigilant that the decline doesn’t get out of control.

We’ll point out that export-heavy countries in Asia haven’t been afraid of a weaker local currency, so perhaps it is the U.S.’s turn. The dollar decline this year actually hasn’t even been that bad, as shown by Mr. Berner:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.